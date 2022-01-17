Six mandatory airbags: Entry-level cost will increase by Rs 5,000-15,000, says FADA

The Ministry of Road Transportation and Highways proposed six airbags, on January 14, for all M1 category vehicles which have up to 8 seats. Reacting to the announcement, Vinkesh Gulati, president of FADA said that the cost of the entry-level vehicle will increase by Rs 5,000-Rs 15,000.

The Ministry of Road Transportation and Highways (MoRTH) proposed six airbags, on January 14, for all M1 category vehicles which have up to eight seats.

Reacting to the announcement, Vinkesh Gulati, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), said that the cost of the entry-level vehicle will increase by Rs 5,000-Rs 15,000.

According to him, it takes a month or two for customers to adapt to price change. “Any price increase takes a month or two to be adopted by the customer. So this price increase will affect the market for a month or two,” he said.

Talking about a deadline, Gulati said, “Additional more 4 airbags will need more 4 chips per car going forward and that could be a cause that manufacturers will request MoRTH to extend the last date of manufacture, which is October 1.”

