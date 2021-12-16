Significant penetration rise in last-mile mobility space: Mahindra Electric Mobility

We have seen a big electric vehicle push from the government and several Indian companies are now tying up with global partners. The industry is however faced with some big challenges such as the lack of charging infrastructure. To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Chetan Maini, Co-founder, Vice Chairman at Sun Mobility and Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility.

Suman Mishra said at the last mile mobility space, they are seeing a significant increase in penetration.

“It was around 2 percent at this point last year now it is already at 7 percent and we expect maybe it will get up to 30 percent in the next few years. So this is of course an area of priority for the group. We are seeing the influx or the momentum fast in the last mile mobility space, which includes the two and three-wheelers.”

