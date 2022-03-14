SIAM data: Analysis of market share for auto companies

CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy analyses some trends in the auto space - who is winning and who is losing the market share game.

The latest market share data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) indicates a further fall in Maruti's market share in the fast growing utility vehicle (UV) space.

In the last five years, Maruti's market share in utility vehicle segment has fallen from 27.5 percent in FY18 to 20.1 percent in FY22 so far. Even Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has seen a sharp fall in UV market share from over 25 percent in FY18 to below 15 percent in FY22.

Also Read:

Both Maruti and M&M have lost share to Tata Motors, Hyundai and new entrants like Kia Motors.

Tata Motors' market share in UV segment has risen from 5.6 percent in FY18 to 14.6 percent in FY22 so far. Hyundai's market share has risen from 11.8 percent in FY18 to 17.2 percent in FY22 so far due to the success of the Creta and Venue.

While market share of Kia rose from zero in FY19 to 8.9 percent in FY20 and 14.6 percent in FY21 to 12.4 percent in nine months of FY22 due to the success of Seltos and Kia Sonet.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy to understand who is winning and who is losing the market share game and what are the big trends emerging in this space.

Catch all stock market updates here