Semiconductor shortage to slow car production; 10% of Q2 volumes could be hit

According to the data released by SIAM, passenger vehicle sales increased by 45 percent in July on a year-on-year comparison, but two-wheeler dispatches to dealerships declined by 2 percent and motorcycle sales were down by 6 percent.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that nearly 90,000 cars won't be produced in Q2 due to the semiconductor crunch.

Alisha Sachdev reports that Q2 semiconductor output has been hit due to the closure of the Bosch factory in Malaysia as a result of the lockdown in the country.

Sachdev says situation is likely to get worse from here onwards if the supply doesn't stabilise soon. Goldman Sachs expects the tightness in chip supply to continue till 2023.

