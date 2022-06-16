Seeing robust demand for cars, trying to ramp up production: Hyundai India

Hyundai Motor India has revealed the new Hyundai Venue Facelift model. The new Venue Facelift will be available starting from around Rs 7.53 lakh for petrol version. The diesel variant will be available at around Rs 10 lakhs. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Tarun Garg, Director of sales & marketing at Hyundai India said there is robust demand for cars and the company is trying to ramp up production.

“Demand for cars is robust. We are already sitting on a back order of 1,35,000 so we are trying to ramp up production but the challenges are there - there is semiconductor crisis, geopolitical crisis. So we are making best efforts as we have committed to all these customers who are waiting for their cars.”

He said there is still a big market for hatchbacks in India.

“In India even if the trend is towards SUVs, there is still a very big market for the hatchbacks. While the hatchback share has come down to 35 percent, it is still a very big chunk of the market. That is why Hyundai has Nios, Aura and the i20. We have also introduced the CNG option in Aura and Nios.”

Speaking about Hyundai’s plans for electric vehicle he said, “In 2019 we had launched the Kona Electric and at that time people were hardly talking about EVs. We have received some very good reviews, we have taken the customer feedback and have also worked on the EV ecosystem by having a tie-up with Tata Power. So we have already announced the launch of Ioniq 5 and for EVs it is too early to talk about numbers.”

