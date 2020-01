VIDEOS

Auto

Updated : January 08, 2020 03:40 PM IST

Luxury carmaker Rolls Royce recorded the highest sales in its 116-year history. The luxury carmaker sold 5,152 cars in over 50 countries in 2019. This marks an increase of 25 percent (YoY) and 4,107 units were sold in 2018.

Rolls Royce recorded significant sales growth across all regions. North America remains its largest market, followed by China and Europe. Cullinan SUV made a major contribution to sales growth. The brand also saw strong demand for Phantom, Wraith, Dawn and Ghost.