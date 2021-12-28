Rewind 2021 | Year of speed bumps for the auto industry

The auto sector was, unfortunately, riddled with a lot of problems in the year 2021. It all began with the supply side issues resulting in a massive semiconductor shortage globally.

It all began with the supply side issues resulting in a massive semiconductor shortage globally that impacted the production of a lot of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the local market as well.

However, that was not all, but rising COVID-19 cases, a hit on rural demand, high ownership cost as well as high fuel prices dented the sales and volumes across many segments including two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

