0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • videos>
  • auto>

  • Rewind 2021 | Year of speed bumps for the auto industry

videos | IST

Rewind 2021 | Year of speed bumps for the auto industry

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy  | IST (Published)
Mini

The auto sector was, unfortunately, riddled with a lot of problems in the year 2021. It all began with the supply side issues resulting in a massive semiconductor shortage globally.

The auto sector was, unfortunately, riddled with a lot of problems in the year 2021.
It all began with the supply side issues resulting in a massive semiconductor shortage globally that impacted the production of a lot of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the local market as well.
Aslo Read: Rewind 2021: The ups and downs of the Indian economy
However, that was not all, but rising COVID-19 cases, a hit on rural demand, high ownership cost as well as high fuel prices dented the sales and volumes across many segments including two-wheelers and three-wheelers.
Also Read: Rewind 2021 | Experts take stock of markets in 2021 and what to expect in 2022
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy for more details.
Tags