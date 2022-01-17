Reliance Industries, Mahindra apply for Rs 18100 crore auto PLI scheme

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that 10 companies including Reliance New Energy Solar, Ola Electric, Mahindra and Mahindra, Lucas, TVS, Hyundai Global, Amara Raja, Exide are among the participants for the Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

The total bids are amounting up to 130-kilowatt hour which is at least 2.6 times the manufacturing capacity that had to be awarded which is a 50-gigawatt hour.

Every company must at least manufacture or bid for a 5-gigawatt hour, must have significant local content and the incentives would be given on the basis of batteries manufacturing and sale of such batteries as well.

These facilities would have to be set up in the next two years or so. It is Rs 18,100 crore of PLI scheme. One of the big-ticket PLI schemes of the Narendra Modi government to push localisation in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing. The bids have been opened, they will be reviewed over a month or so.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

