Overdrive’s first ride review of Tata Tiago EV & Bajaj Pulsar P150

Just two months ago Tata Motors launched India's most affordable EV starting at Rs 8.49 lakh which is the Tiago EV. This is also the first hatchback electric vehicle of Tata Motors. It is the most affordable electric hatchback with two battery pack options. There is the 19.2kWh battery pack which is the medium range architecture and the other with a larger 24kWh battery pack.

Tiago EV is a simple easy-to-use electric hatchback. There aren't any gimmicks, nothing fancy just a plain simple car with an efficient electric powertrain. Overdrive’s Bertrand D'souza about got a chance to drive this EV in Goa and he tells us whether one should put their money on it.

The Pulsar brand is clearly one that has withstood the test of time. Bajaj has now given the 150 CC motorcycle an update and is now called the Bajaj Pulsar P150. P150 is an all-new pulsar, with an all-new engine, chassis, and suspension setup is a far cry from the older Pulsar 150 model. It looks a lot leaner, sportier and has shed a lot of weight over the older bike in comparison. Overdrive’s Christopher Chaves gets a first-ride review of the motorcycle.

Also, watch Overdrive Team and ŠKODA Auto India team up for Christmas celebrations at Children’s Home.

