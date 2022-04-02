0

Overdrive Winter Drive: Is a long road trip by EVs possible? Details here

IST (Published)
Overdrive has become the first team of Indian automobile journalists to take three luxury electric vehicles (EVs) to the mountains for a road trip and that too in peak winter conditions. This trip came with a lot of challenges, but this is what you can realistically expect from EVs if you embark on a road trip in India today.

The Overdrive team tested electric Jaguar I Pace, Audi e-tron and Mercedes-Benz EqC in this road trip and pushed them to the limit.
