Overdrive Winter Drive: Is a long road trip by EVs possible? Details here

Overdrive has become the first team of Indian automobile journalists to take three luxury electric vehicles (EVs) to the mountains for a road trip and that too in peak winter conditions. This trip came with a lot of challenges, but this is what you can realistically expect from EVs if you embark on a road trip in India today.

Overdrive has become the first team of Indian automobile journalists to take three luxury electric vehicles (EVs) to the mountains for a road trip and that too in peak winter conditions. This trip came with a lot of challenges, but this is what you can realistically expect from EVs if you embark on a road trip in India today.

The Overdrive team tested electric Jaguar I Pace, Audi e-tron and Mercedes-Benz EqC in this road trip and pushed them to the limit.

Watch the video for the in-depth analysis