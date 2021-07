VIDEOS

Updated : July 31, 2021 15:58:11 IST

Overdrive is just days away from bringing in its first drive impression of Volkswagen India’s most awaited SUV, the Taigun. Overdrive’s Bertrand D’Souza caught up with Ashish Gupta, the brand director at Volkswagen India.

He shared more about the brand’s positioning of the SUV in the market, value-added services, and more on the production capacity.