Updated : March 21, 2020 08:00 PM IST

German automaker Volkswagen has launched first product under the Volkswagen 2.0 strategy T-ROC, which the company hope would boost the sales number for the brand in India.

VW T-ROC was launched in India at the Auto Expo 2020 and priced at Rs 19.9 lakh ex-showroom introductory prices. Overdrive’s Simran Rastogi walks around the details of the new car.