Overdrive: Upcoming electric vehicles of 2020

In this episode of Overdrive, we bring you the upcoming electric vehicles of 2020.Below is a list of electric vehicles coming our way in 2020:
- Bajaj Chetak expected to launch by January 2020.
- MG ZS EV expected to launch by January 2020.
- Tata Motors has plans to launch four EVs in the coming 12-18 months and it will start with Nexon EV and Altroz EV.
- Nissan Leaf EV expected to launch by first quarter of 2020.
- Mahindra XUV300 EV launch date not yet disclosed.
- Audi e-Tron expected to launch sometime in 2020.