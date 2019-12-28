#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Overdrive: Upcoming electric vehicles of 2020

Updated : December 28, 2019 03:50 PM IST

In this episode of Overdrive, we bring you the upcoming electric vehicles of 2020.

Below is a list of electric vehicles coming our way in 2020:

  • Bajaj Chetak expected to launch by January 2020.

  • MG ZS EV expected to launch by January 2020.

  • Tata Motors has plans to launch four EVs in the coming 12-18 months and it will start with Nexon EV and Altroz EV.

  • Nissan Leaf EV expected to launch by first quarter of 2020.

  • Mahindra XUV300 EV launch date not yet disclosed.

  • Audi e-Tron expected to launch sometime in 2020.
