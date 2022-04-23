Cross
Overdrive: Track review of Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 vs KTM RC200

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Updated)
Overdrive tries to simplify the answer on which of these two motorcycles - Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 or the KTM RC200 should one choose and why.

If you are a kid who is going to choose the supersport riding style as an entry ticket into the wonderful world of motorcycles, then a racetrack and motorcycles like the Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 and the KTM RC200 are probably what you would fancy. Watch the video as Overdrive tries to simplify the answer to which of these two motorcycles should one choose and why.
Also, watch Bob Rupani, the Consulting Editor at Overdrive, a vintage car aficionado who, during the visit to the Chennai race track recently, decided to call Ranjit Pratap — one of India’s leading car collectors based out of Chennai -- to bring a few of his best vintage sports cars for a Classic Car Track Day at the MMRT race track. Watch the video for few spirited laps from the track.
Overdrive: A look at Tata Curvv and a test ride of Triumph Tiger Sport 660
First Published:  IST
