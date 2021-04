VIDEOS

Auto

Updated : April 03, 2021 05:36 PM IST

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has already earned itself the title of ‘Best Selling Model’ in 2020. So, how do you top that?

Well, the new Swift now comes with a distinctive front grill, it has some feature upgrades and it also comes with a more power owing to a new 1.2 litre dual jet engine which is also more fuel efficient.

Watch accompanying video to find out if this makes for a better package.