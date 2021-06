VIDEOS

Updated : June 26, 2021 17:59:21 IST

The very capable Skoda Yeti has left a long-lasting mark on the minds of car enthusiasts. Now they do not make them like that anymore. In fact, Skoda has moved to more conventional crossovers like the Kodiaq and the Karoq.

Now, whether they are as capable as Yeti or not is a debatable topic, but one thing is for certain -- the market has responded well to these chiselled crossovers, probably better than they ever did to the boxy predecessor.

Skoda has decided to let loose another sharply dressed crossover in the Indian market and they are hoping that it will set the sales charts on fire – the all-new Skoda Kushaq.

