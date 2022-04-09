Overdrive test drives all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge, MG ZS EV and MINI Cooper SE

In this episode of Overdrive, the team test drives all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge, MG ZS EV and MINI Cooper SE.

First, the Volvo XC40 Recharge offers a bigger battery size as well as range and the brand has managed to break all price barriers by offering premium quality and performance at very attractive pricing.

Second, MG ZS EV is the only electric car to be offered in India in its second generation. It now comes with a bigger battery size which means the battery pack is now up from 44.5 kilowatt-hour to 50.3 kilowatt-hour and that translates to more driving range.

Third, MINI Cooper SE is an electric variant and while talking about MINI one thinks of lightness, agility and driver engagement, but are these attributes associated with MINI electric as well. So, team Overdrive decided to take this car to a Go-Kart track.

