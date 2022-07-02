It’s been 20 years since M&M launched the Scorpio in the Indian market and it has been a very popular proposition ever since. And now the company has launched the latest version of the Scorpio, called the Scorpio N

Buy / Sell M&M share TRADE

It’s been 20 years since Mahindra and Mahindra launched the Scorpio in the Indian market and it has since been a very popular proposition. And now the company has launched the latest version of the Scorpio, called the Scorpio N. It is being called the "Daddy of SUVs". It's certainly got characteristics that might shake up the market.

The Scorpio N is designed to be the largest Scorpio yet with a longer wheelbase and wider and taller dimensions, but the flat rear-end and the slab side make it look quite MPVish (multi-purpose vehicle) when seen from the rear wing quarter.

Also, for the longest time, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been a default choice in affordable but still useful family MPV, but that has not been the case lately with the Renault Triber at one end and the Kia Carens at the other.

Therefore, to keep the Ertiga in the fight, Maruti Suzuki has given it a slight nip and tuck.

Maruti has launched a compressed natural gas (CNG) variant of its already popular Ertiga — the only three-row seater of a CNG car in the country today.

Watch the accompanying video of Overdrive to find out more details about the mileage and driving dynamics.