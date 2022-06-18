Cross
Overdrive: Test drive of Citroen C3 and feast your eyes on the last of Lamborghini Aventador

IST (Published)
In this episode of Overdrive, take a look at a French flair made in India - the Citroen C3 and feast your eyes on the last of the V12 naturally aspirated Lamborghini Aventador.

In this episode of Overdrive, take a look at French flair made in India — the Citroen C3. It is a made in India, made for India product which achieves 98 percent of localisation, which will then pit it against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and also the Tata Punch.
Citroen India will be launching the C3 very soon with multiple engine options.
Also, feast your eyes on the last of the V12 naturally aspirated Lamborghini Aventador. The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is the last of the Aventador marking the supercars’ 11-year production run. It is also the last of the V12 naturally aspirated engines coming from the Lamborghini stable before the hybrid era comes in in 2024.
