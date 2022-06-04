Overdrive: Test drive of BMW M340i, AMG A45 S, Audi RS5 and AMG A35

The price of entry into the performance car club has fallen drastically in the last couple of years, and it seems last year has been especially kind to the enthusiast with plenty of choice coming our way.

Cars that was previously only available well on the underside of Rs one crore or even Rs two crore is now brought to the masses relatively at the Rs one crore mark is Audi RS5; coming down just under Rs 80 lakh is the Mercedes AMG A45 S. The BMW M340i comes in at Rs 65 lakh mark and at just under Rs 60 lakh, is the Mercedes-AMG - the A35 sedan. Overdrive evaluates the car and tells what might suit you.

Suzuki has finally entered the quarter-litre adventure segment with the gorgeous-looking V-Strom SX, and it undercuts its rivals with a price tag of Rs 2.13lakh. Overdrive’s Christopher Chaves finds out whether this adventurous Japanese's beauty is merely skin deep.

