Updated : June 13, 2021 09:38:12 IST

Hatchbacks and compact sedans continue to remain popular choices but people upgrading are likely to choose sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and crossovers and that's the reason why the executive or the premium sedans have taken a massive hit.

The one that has led to the demand are cars like Civic and the Corolla; the Elantra continues to soldier on, but one name that is very popular that people seem interested in is Octavia and it's a ray of hope for Skoda India because there is now a new one and it comes with plenty of new premium features.

Watch the accompanying video to find out whether this new sedan can make a dent in entry-level luxury sedan space and whether it is still a value for money proposition as before.