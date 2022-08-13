    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsauto News

    Bike review: Royal Enfield Hunter350 heats up competition in motorcycle space

    videos | IST

    Bike review: Royal Enfield Hunter350 heats up competition in motorcycle space

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
    Mini

    In addition to Royal Enfield Hunter350 review, watch how Mercedes Benz's fourth electric SUV in India holds against the competition. Not just that, there is the Overdrive review of the 2022 Volkswagen Virtus 1.0 MT Topline.

    The Royal Enfield Hunter350 is going to give the competition sleepless nights with its aggressive pricing and stunning design. But does it pack enough to excite the rider? Watch Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar review to find out!
    Mercedes Benz will bring its fourth electric SUV offering to India shortly sometime later this year or even earlier next year.
    The Mercedes-Benz EQB will sit just below the EQC it does seem to be pretty roomy and larger in size but also has good ground clearance.
    Overdrive’s Bertrand D'souza had a chance to drive this SUV in Stuttgart; watch the video for a detailed review.
    Also, watch the Overdrive review of the 2022 Volkswagen Virtus 1.0 MT Topline.
    Watch video for more
    Also Read: Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara, Hyundai's Tucson and Tata Signa 4825 TK: Overdrive takes a closer look
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng