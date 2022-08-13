In addition to Royal Enfield Hunter350 review, watch how Mercedes Benz's fourth electric SUV in India holds against the competition. Not just that, there is the Overdrive review of the 2022 Volkswagen Virtus 1.0 MT Topline.

The Royal Enfield Hunter350 is going to give the competition sleepless nights with its aggressive pricing and stunning design. But does it pack enough to excite the rider? Watch Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar review to find out!

Mercedes Benz will bring its fourth electric SUV offering to India shortly sometime later this year or even earlier next year.

The Mercedes-Benz EQB will sit just below the EQC it does seem to be pretty roomy and larger in size but also has good ground clearance.

Overdrive’s Bertrand D'souza had a chance to drive this SUV in Stuttgart; watch the video for a detailed review.

Also, watch the Overdrive review of the 2022 Volkswagen Virtus 1.0 MT Topline.

Watch video for more