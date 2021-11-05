Overdrive: Royal Enfield GT-R650 at Retro Racing Series; here’s how it performs on a racetrack

Royal Enfield has had an illustrious history with racing, and at least in India, they are coming back to competitive racing with one-make-series, which means all the racers will be riding on a common hardware ― the Royal Enfield GT-R650.

The GT-R650 will provide a level playing field for around 18 racers throughout the eight races, as part of the JK Tyre National Racing Championship. The one-make GT Cup is referred to as a Retro Racing Series because the race bike looks like it came straight out of the 60s and 70s, featuring a quarter fairing and a belly pan fabricated by Autologue.

For more details, watch the accompanying video