Last month (January 2022), the retro brand Yezdi was resurrected in the country. Three motorcycles catering to different segments, Adventure, the flagship model; the entry-level bike Roadster and mid-spec Scrambler, have been launched.

The Adventure, a premium motorcycle, could shake things up if pit against the Royal Enfield’s Himalayan.

