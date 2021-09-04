Overdrive rides Royal Enfield’s Classic 350, TVS Apache RR310, here’s what’s changed

Royal Enfield has taken almost a decade to build a new classic 350. Also, TVS upgraded Apache RR310 in terms of suspension. Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar explains what is new, what is good and what has changed?

Royal Enfield has taken almost a decade to build a new classic 350. Is it worth the wait or is the brand just banking on the motorcycle’s brand quotient and its cult following?

Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar explains what is new, what is good and what has changed?

Last year TVS gave the Apache RR 310 an update in terms of the BS-VI engine, its instrumentation, the riding modes as well as the Michelin 5 Road Tyres and this year there seems to be yet another upgrade and it is believed to be in terms of suspension.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.