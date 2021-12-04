Overdrive reviews Volvo S90, Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi sports scooter and Bajaj Pulsar N250 & F250

In this latest episode of Overdrive, we drove the latest petrol powered Volvo S90, test drove the new Yamaha Aerox 155 and reviewed the all new Bajaj Pulsar Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 motorcycles.

Volvo India plans to go all electric over the next five years and that process has begun by phasing out of diesel engines and offering only petrol cars in their portfolio. The latest petrol powered car from Volvo is the S90 Sedan.

Yamaha is out with a 155 CC maxi sport scooter. It is a sports scooter but that is not the only cool factor about this two-wheeler, it also is powered by Yamaha’s R15 engine.

It has been twenty years since Bajaj launched the Pulsar in the Indian market and now there are two new pulsars in town, N250 and F250. Unlike the previous models, this shares a common engine and only defer in body styles.

