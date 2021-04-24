Overdrive reviews Triumph Trident 660 and facelifted Datsun redi-GO

VIDEOS

Auto

Updated : April 24, 2021 05:21:36 IST

In this episode of Overdrive, Rohit Paradkar and Tuhin Guha review the Triumph Trident 660 and the facelifted Datsun redi-GO.

Triumph Trident 660

The bike has opened up a new price bracket that promises to attract even customers who are ready to buy their first big motorcycle. While the Trident does cast a silhouette of a sporty roadster, it is tightly packaged and has a lean body structure. It also comes with some retro cues to it –round headlamp, rounded tank, and the edgy master cylinder.

Datsun redi-GO

The car has significant changes to the face and the interiors of the hatchback, but not any mechanical changes. The full-size grill, sharp cut headlamps, and L-shaped DRLs with small fog lamps give redi-GO a striking front.

The carmaker added dual-tone wheel covers as well as interiors. Also, check out the highlights from the 19th edition of the Shanghai Auto Show.