Overdrive reviews Toyota Innova Hycross, Jawa 42 Bobber and Maserati Levante GT hybrid

Toyota India has decided to move a step towards carbon neutrality by launching the new Innova Hycross that now comes with a hybrid powertrain. Apart from enhanced new features, what is also new is that this car will only be available in petrol version.

Overdrive also finds out if the factory custom bike 42 Bobber from the classic legends of Jawa motorcycles is actually better than Jawa Peraks.

When one thinks of Maserati, one automatically thinks of a sensuous design, Italian charm and rich heritage of cars with character. Maserati Lavante has done well for itself to incorporate all of that essence into an SUV body style. How much of that remains intact when it comes with a hybrid powertrain? Overdrive checks out.

