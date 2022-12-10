English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homevideos Newsauto News

Overdrive reviews Toyota Innova Hycross, Jawa 42 Bobber and Maserati Levante GT hybrid

videos | IST

Overdrive reviews Toyota Innova Hycross, Jawa 42 Bobber and Maserati Levante GT hybrid

Profile image
By Sohini Dutt   Dec 10, 2022 5:34 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Overdrive reviewed the new Toyota Innova with a hybrid powertrain, another retro factory custom bike from Jawa motorcycles 42 Bobber and a semi-electric SUV Maserati Levante.

Overdrive reviews Toyota Innova Hycross, Jawa 42 Bobber and Maserati Levante GT hybrid

Toyota India has decided to move a step towards carbon neutrality by launching the new Innova Hycross that now comes with a hybrid powertrain. Apart from enhanced new features, what is also new is that this car will only be available in petrol version.
Overdrive also finds out if the factory custom bike 42 Bobber from the classic legends of Jawa motorcycles is actually better than Jawa Peraks.
When one thinks of Maserati, one automatically thinks of a sensuous design, Italian charm and rich heritage of cars with character. Maserati Lavante has done well for itself to incorporate all of that essence into an SUV body style. How much of that remains intact when it comes with a hybrid powertrain? Overdrive checks out.
Also Read: Overdrive reviews Mercedes-Benz GLB vs EQB and 2022 Audi Q3
For the entire show, watch the accompanying video
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags