The Skoda Kodiaq had to take a small hiatus from the Indian market because the brand itself had decided to go petrol only. The company has now launched the face lifted model of Kodiaq in the country and Overdrive's Rohit Paradkar gets a report on what's changed.

Also watch a report on Mahindra owned Classic Legends resurrecting the iconic Yezdi brand.

Moreover, Bertrand D'Souza test drives the updated Audi Q7.

