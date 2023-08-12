Overdrive reviews the Citroen C3 Aircross and 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC

1 Min Read
Citroen's latest offering in the mid-sized SUV segment – the C3 Aircross is built upon the C3 platform. This SUV aims to provide superior value when compared to its more established competitors such as the Kia Carens and the Hyundai Creta. In this review, Overdrive delves into whether the C3 Aircross lives up to its promise.
Mercedes Benz presents the revamped iteration of its popular SUV, the GLC, albeit with a substantial price tag. The 300 variant is priced at Rs 73.5 lakh, while the 220 D variant costs Rs 74.5 lakh. Now available in India, this new generation retains its well-known features while incorporating fresh and innovative concepts to elevate its allure. The question remains: does the second-generation model truly justify the upgrade?
For a more comprehensive insight, watch the video
