CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homevideos Newsauto NewsOverdrive reviews the Citroen C3 Aircross and 2023 Mercedes Benz GLC

Overdrive reviews the Citroen C3 Aircross and 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC

1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Aug 12, 2023 2:50:12 PM IST (Published)

Citroen's latest offering in the mid-sized SUV segment – the C3 Aircross is built upon the C3 platform. This SUV aims to provide superior value when compared to its more established competitors such as the Kia Carens and the Hyundai Creta.

Citroen's latest offering in the mid-sized SUV segment – the C3 Aircross is built upon the C3 platform. This SUV aims to provide superior value when compared to its more established competitors such as the Kia Carens and the Hyundai Creta. In this review, Overdrive delves into whether the C3 Aircross lives up to its promise.

Mercedes Benz presents the revamped iteration of its popular SUV, the GLC, albeit with a substantial price tag. The 300 variant is priced at Rs 73.5 lakh, while the 220 D variant costs Rs 74.5 lakh. Now available in India, this new generation retains its well-known features while incorporating fresh and innovative concepts to elevate its allure. The question remains: does the second-generation model truly justify the upgrade?
For a more comprehensive insight, watch the video
Also Read | Auto This Week: Toyota Rumion Launch, Mercedes-Benz GLC India entry and more
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CitroenMercedes Benz GLCOverdrive

Recommended Articles

View All
Third Eye | Cigarettes warning on smartphones — health protection is fine, but don’t overkill

Third Eye | Cigarettes warning on smartphones — health protection is fine, but don’t overkill

Aug 12, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Guide to building an emergency fund: Why it is important and where should you invest?

Guide to building an emergency fund: Why it is important and where should you invest?

Aug 12, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Monetary Policy Review | RBI maintains status quo on key policy rates and raises inflation projection

Monetary Policy Review | RBI maintains status quo on key policy rates and raises inflation projection

Aug 12, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance

Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance

Aug 11, 2023 IST6 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X