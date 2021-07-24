  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Auto
VIDEOS
Auto

Overdrive reviews Suzuki Hayabusa and 2021 Ford Figo AT

Updated : July 24, 2021 14:19:48 IST

This episode of Overdrive caters to everybody, from an adrenaline junkie to the adventurous sort or just a practical automotive enthusiast.

Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar reviewed the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa, which comes with an updated engine, lighter chassis, advanced electronics, and sharper bodywork that boasts of improved aerodynamics.

Check out the amphibious All-Terrain Sherp N 1200 that can run over marshes, ice, stone fields, snow, sand, and float over water. Sherp is made by Ukraine-based company Quadro.

Also, take a look at the first drive review of the 2021 Ford Figo petrol automatic.

Watch the accompanying video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement