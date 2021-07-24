Overdrive reviews Suzuki Hayabusa and 2021 Ford Figo AT

VIDEOS

Updated : July 24, 2021 14:19:48 IST

This episode of Overdrive caters to everybody, from an adrenaline junkie to the adventurous sort or just a practical automotive enthusiast.

Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar reviewed the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa, which comes with an updated engine, lighter chassis, advanced electronics, and sharper bodywork that boasts of improved aerodynamics.

Check out the amphibious All-Terrain Sherp N 1200 that can run over marshes, ice, stone fields, snow, sand, and float over water. Sherp is made by Ukraine-based company Quadro.

Also, take a look at the first drive review of the 2021 Ford Figo petrol automatic.