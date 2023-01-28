Overdrive reviews Mercedes E53 AMG Cabriolet, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 & MG Gloster

Mercedes-Benz India plans to launch 10 new products in the luxury space in India this year and that promise has started with the launch of the Mercedes-Benz E 53 AMG Cabriolet which has been priced at Rs 1.30 crore pan India. It belongs to a rare breed of four-seater convertibles. Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar got a chance to drive this top-down beauty around the hills in Pune and get a review of this rare breed.

Royal Enfield has introduced Super Meteor 650 CC cruiser and tourer motorcycle in the market. The Super Meteor 650 is the third motorcycle to be powered by the company's 648cc parallel-twin engine, after the Interceptor 650 and the GT 650, but the Super Meteor is the only thoroughbred cruiser-style motorcycle of the lot and promises to be the star in this celebrated stable. But is this a cruiser or a tourer motorcycle that you would be interested in, Overdrive’s Christopher Chaves finds out?

MG Motor India has recently given the Gloster a facelift. Not only that — it also comes with a two-wheel drive variant which also gets aid as functionality. Overdrive’s Tuhin Guha gets first drive review and tech update.

