  • Home>
  • videos>
  • auto>

  • Overdrive reviews Mercedes Benz S-Class and updated Honda Amaze

videos | IST

Overdrive reviews Mercedes-Benz S-Class and updated Honda Amaze

Take a glimpse of a technological marvel that is called the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and what is new in the Honda Amaze.

Overdrive brings you a detailed review of a technological marvel called the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It is quite inarguably the world's most technologically advanced luxury saloon.
The interesting bit is Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been so ahead of its time, it used to take almost a decade before it got dated and a whole new S-Class was reborn.
Also, check out the new features of the Honda Amaze facelift. There are no mechanical updates so to speak but there are a few designed tweaks.
For the entire show, watch the accompanying video
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whats app
  • Telegram