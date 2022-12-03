Overdrive reviews Mercedes-Benz GLB vs EQB and 2022 Audi Q3

With Mercedes-Benz India finally launching the Mercedes-Benz GLB and Mercedes-Benz EQB, customers will be torn between which of the two cars. While they are pretty similar to each other, there are a number of things that separate the GLB and EQB from each other. Overdrive's Rohit Paradkar reviews both cars and tells us what separates the GLB from the EQB.

The biggest difference is in the powertrains of the cars. The GLB 200 is powered by a 1.3-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine making 165PS and 250Nm of torque. It can go from zero to 100kmph in 9.1 seconds and provides a top speed of 207kmph.

On the other hand, the GLB 220d and 220d 4Matic come powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre inline-four diesel motor that produces 190PS and 400Nm of torque.

Audi has decided to bring back the Q3 in India after two-year hiatus, and it is now based on the MQB A2 architecture. Overdrive's Tuhin Guha fills in on what that means in terms of space and also how the SUV feels like to drive.

