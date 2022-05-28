Overdrive reviews Kia EV6, Lexus UX300e and Triumph Tiger 1200

Overdrive drives the Kia’s first electric for India, takes you through the Triumph Tiger 1200 range of motorcycles and gives you updates on the Lexus EV.

Kia begins its electrical vehicle (EV) journey in India with the EV6, which will be challenging premium brands with its long range and quirky features. But is this the EV you should put your money on today? Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar finds out.

Also Read:

The Triumph Tiger 1200 range of motorcycles is now in India and Overdrive decides to find out whether this breed of new motorcycles can hunt and satisfy your hunger for adventure.

Lexus, in India, stands for refinement and luxury and it now comes with an electric power trend. Overdrive’s Simran Rastogi has all the details about the Lexus UX300e.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.