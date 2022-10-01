Overdrive reviews India’s first affordable electric car — Tiago EV

Tiago EV starts at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh for the first 10,000 customers.

Tata Motors is taking big strides in the mass market electric vehicle (EV) space. The brand has launched the most affordable electric car that one can buy in India today.

Tiago EV starts at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh for the first 10,000 customers.

The EV comes in two battery options — medium and long range.

The medium range comes with a 19.2 kWh battery pack and claims to have a driving range of 250 kilometers. The long range comes with a 24 kWh battery pack and claims to have a range of 315 kilometers. Overdrive’s Tuhin Guha gets a first look report of the new car.

