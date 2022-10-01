    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsauto News

    Overdrive reviews India’s first affordable electric car — Tiago EV

    videos | IST

    Overdrive reviews India’s first affordable electric car — Tiago EV

    Profile image
    By Sohini Dutt   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Tiago EV starts at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh for the first 10,000 customers.

    Tata Motors is taking big strides in the mass market electric vehicle (EV) space. The brand has launched the most affordable electric car that one can buy in India today.
    Tiago EV starts at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh for the first 10,000 customers.
    The EV comes in two battery options — medium and long range.
    The medium range comes with a 19.2 kWh battery pack and claims to have a driving range of 250 kilometers. The long range comes with a 24 kWh battery pack and claims to have a range of 315 kilometers. Overdrive’s Tuhin Guha gets a first look report of the new car.
    Also watch Overdrive review the Moto Morini X-Cape bike.
    Moreover, Simran Rastogi test drives Citroen C5 Aircross 2022.
    Watch video for more.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng