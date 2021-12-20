Overdrive reviews BMW’s first electric SUV & Lexus ES 300h; rides Hero Xpulse 200 4V

Team Overdrive reviews BMW’s first electric sports utility vehicle (SUV). Test drives Lexus ES 300h and rides the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V.

BMW’s first electric SUV

BMW to launch a few electric models in the next couple of months and it started with unveil of the iX model.

Lexus ES 300h

A 1.7-tonne executive luxury sedan that returns 22.3 km to the litre and rival cars like the Mercedes Benz E-Class, the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, the Jaguar XF and even the Volvo S90. Find out how Lexus ES 300h delivers the magic in terms of efficiency.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V

A couple of months ago Hero launched the Xpulse 200 4V. Hero Xpulse 200 has always been a very special dual purpose machine ever since it came out a couple of years ago. It took over from Hero Impulse, which was already an impressive machine and Hero made a couple of improvements and Xpulse was born.

