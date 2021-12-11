Overdrive reviews Audi e-tron GT & 2021 VW Taigun

In this latest episode of Overdrive, Bertrand D’Souza gets the first drive review of the 2021 Audi e-tron GT and Volkswagen India's facelifted Tiguan.

The EV drive keeps expanding and every few weeks we hear of new electric vehicles either entering the market, or new startups or manufacturers announcing plans of bringing an EV into the market very shortly. A case in point is Audi India, which has now just come out with the e-tron GT, the first electric sports car to enter the Indian market.

Volkswagen India has launched a facelifted Tiguan, starting at Rs 31.99 lakh ex-showroom. Bertrand D’Souza visits Goa for a special preview.

Also, check out Triumph’s latest flagship adventure bike, the Tiger 120. This new bike isn't aiming to get up-to-speed with the latest crop of big adventure bikes, it's poised to lead the pack.

