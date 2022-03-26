Overdrive reviews all electric Porsche Taycan, Lexus NX350h and Okinawa i-Praise+

All electric Porsche Taycan is on sale in India and Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar finds out whether it retains its sports car DNA.

All electric Porsche Taycan is on sale in India and Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar finds out whether it retains its sports car DNA.

Lexus recently launched the second generation NX350h in India. This marks a new beginning for the brand in terms of the look and feel of the car as well as the accessibility of the brand in India. Watch video to get more insights.

The i-Praise+ is the flagship model from Gurgaon-based electric scooter manufacturer Okinawa. It’s a scooter that costs about Rs 1.06 lakh (ex-showroom) which is inclusive of all subsidies in Maharashtra at this time, which makes it about Rs 26,000 costlier than the Okinawa Praise Pro model. Watch video for Overdrive’s review on Okinawa i-Praise+.