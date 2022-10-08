Overdrive reviews 2022 BMW i4 and Honda CB300F

BMW has always been known to put driver’s needs first which is why Overdrive is very curious to find out whether the electric cars would also retain this aspect. BMW i4 is the first fully electric BMW sedan.

This i4 eDrive40 is rear-wheel-drive, makes 340PS and 430 Nm and can do its claimed 0 to 100 kmph time of 5.7s even in the pouring rain. Pretty much the time-tested BMW sports sedan formula. Watch this video for the first drive review of BMW i4.

The BMW i4 is one of the better-value BMWs one can buy right now. For just under Rs 74 lakh on-road, Mumbai you get an EV with genuine long-distance ability that doesn't seem to come at the cost of driving character. It bodes well for the future!

