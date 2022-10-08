    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homevideos Newsauto News

    Overdrive reviews 2022 BMW i4 and Honda CB300F

    videos | IST

    Overdrive reviews 2022 BMW i4 and Honda CB300F

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
    Mini

    BMW has always been known to put driver’s needs first which is why Overdrive is very curious to find out whether the electric cars would also retain this aspect. BMW i4 is the first fully electric BMW sedan.

    This i4 eDrive40 is rear-wheel-drive, makes 340PS and 430 Nm and can do its claimed 0 to 100 kmph time of 5.7s even in the pouring rain. Pretty much the time-tested BMW sports sedan formula. Watch this video for the first drive review of BMW i4.
    This i4 eDrive40 is rear-wheel-drive, makes 340PS and 430 Nm and can do its claimed 0 to 100 kmph time of 5.7s even in the pouring rain. Pretty much the time-tested BMW sports sedan formula. Watch this video for the first drive review of BMW i4.
    The BMW i4 is one of the better-value BMWs one can buy right now. For just under Rs 74 lakh on-road, Mumbai you get an EV with genuine long-distance ability that doesn't seem to come at the cost of driving character. It bodes well for the future!
    Also, watch Overdrive’s Honda CB300F first ride review.
    Moreover, Rohit Paradkar test drives Aston Martin Vantage F1.
    Watch video for more.
