    Overdrive reviews India’s longest range electric vehicle - the Mercedes Benz EQS

    videos | IST

    Overdrive reviews India’s longest range electric vehicle - the Mercedes Benz EQS

    By Sohini Dutt   IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Mercedes Benz EQS is now India’s longest-range electric vehicle (EV). The car offers an ARAI-certified driving range of 587 kilometres. Here's our review...

    The Mercedes Benz EQS is now India’s longest-range electric vehicle (EV). The car offers an ARAI-certified driving range of 587 kilometres.
    The car is powered by a 107.8 kWh, 396-volt battery pack which generates max power of 516PS and max torque of 855Nm. The EV reaches a speed of 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.2 seconds. However, the top speed is restricted to 210kmph to maximise the range.
    Watch Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar's in-depth review of the new EV.
    Also, find what makes Skoda Kushaq one of the safest cars in India. The car has received a 5-star safety rating in adult and child protection at the Global NCAP.
    Moreover, Simran Rastogi reviews the off-road capabilities of the Land Rover Defender 90.
    Watch the video for all the stories.
