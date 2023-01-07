Overdrive gets behind the wheels of Range Rover Sport

Like the larger Range Rover, the Range Rover Sport now is fully redesigned and comes with cutting-edge technology. It also gets a mild hybrid three-litre petrol and diesel variant. Overdrive finds out how it feels like to drive on Indian roads.

The Range Rover in its newest generation becomes larger, pricier and more opulent, which means that the Range Rover Sport now also in its newest third generation gets the chance to become that driver-focused, more manageable and more approachable version of the Range Rover experience. Overdrive’s Tuhin Guha sees if that holds true.

The third-generation Range Rover Sport is now based on a platform that can run completely on electricity and one can expect a fully electric Range Rover Sport in India by 2024.

Overdrive hits the race track with the TVS Apache RR 310 race motorcycle that is used in the Asia Road Racing Championship which is TVS One Make racing series. Overdrive's Rohit Paradkar finds out what is different in this motorcycle from the ones that are sold in India.

Looks and features aside, does the Chinese 350CC motorcycle from Zontes have what it takes to take on the likes of European motorcycle manufacturers? Overdrive’s Christopher Chaves finds out.

