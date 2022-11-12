    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homevideos Newsauto News

    Overdrive puts four e-scooters to all-day range test, speaks to SKODA's new brand director

    Overdrive puts four e-scooters to all-day range test, speaks to SKODA's new brand director

    By Sohini Dutt
    In the past few years, many manufacturers have forayed into the electric scooters space. Overdrive puts forth the hottest electric scooters to an all-day range test to find out which would be the last e-scooter standing.

    Overdrive also caught up with SKODA India’s new brand director. After successful four years innings heading the SKODA brand in India, Zac Hollis has passed on the responsibilities to Petr Solc, Brand Director SKODA AUTO India, who plans to increase the sales numbers and also usher in the era of electrification. Overdrive’s Bertrand D’Souza caught up with him and asked him SKODA’s electrification plans for India.
    For the full show, watch the accompanying video
