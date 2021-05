VIDEOS

Updated : May 08, 2021 08:53:24 IST

Despite various restrictions that have paralysed the country, Ola Electric's Rs 2,400 crore e-scooter factory in Tamil Nadu is on the right track

If there are no further delays, then the first Ola Scooter will be seen in the market by July of this year. Recently, the ride-hailing platform also announced the hyper charger network which will be available to Ola customers only.

Watch the video for an entire interview of Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder, and CEO of Olacabs.com for more details.