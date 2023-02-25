Overdrive | New Kawasaki Ninja 650 road test, entry-level SUV pick and more

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 has gotten another upgrade. In fact, with the 2020 upgrade the motorcycle had become a lot leaner and meaner and now the 2023 upgrade has been focused on safety. But does that make it a complete package? Watch Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar’s in-depth review of the new Kawasaki Ninja 650.

The next story focuses on entry-level SUVs. A tight budget is no longer a reason to deprive yourself of all the bragging rights that come with owning an SUV and in this regard, the Tata Punch has been Overdrive’s pick so far but can the Citroen C3 make an impression with its unique take on the matter? Overdrive’s Christopher Chaves finds out.

Watch the video for more.