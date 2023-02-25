English
homevideos Newsauto NewsOverdrive | New Kawasaki Ninja 650 road test, entry level SUV pick and more
videos | Feb 25, 2023 3:03 PM IST

Overdrive | New Kawasaki Ninja 650 road test, entry-level SUV pick and more

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  Feb 25, 2023 3:03 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Watch Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar’s in-depth review of the new Kawasaki Ninja 650. Also, Tata Punch has been Overdrive’s pick so far in the entry-level SUV segment but can the Citroen C3 make an impression with its uniqueness? Overdrive’s Christopher Chaves finds out.

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 has gotten another upgrade. In fact, with the 2020 upgrade the motorcycle had become a lot leaner and meaner and now the 2023 upgrade has been focused on safety. But does that make it a complete package? Watch Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar’s in-depth review of the new Kawasaki Ninja 650.

Also Read | Overdrive: Here’s an EV that offers over 600 kilometres of driving range
The next story focuses on entry-level SUVs. A tight budget is no longer a reason to deprive yourself of all the bragging rights that come with owning an SUV and in this regard, the Tata Punch has been Overdrive’s pick so far but can the Citroen C3 make an impression with its unique take on the matter? Overdrive’s Christopher Chaves finds out.
Watch the video for more.
First Published: Feb 25, 2023 3:03 PM IST
