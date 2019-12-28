Overdrive: Most awaited car launches of 2020

In this episode of Overdrive, CNBC-TV18 brings you the list of most awaited car launches for the year 2020.
- One of the biggest launches for 2020 will begin with Hyundai Aura.
- Kia Carnival is expected to launch at Auto Expo 2020.
- Hyundai Creta is expected to unveil at the Auto Expo 2020.
- Audi Q8 will launch on January 15, 2020.
- Mercedes Benz GLE will be India in January 2020.
- Volkswagen has been silent for quite a while but 2020 will see a lot of action from the German giant.
- Finally, one of the most awaited cars for 2020 is going to be the Citroen C5 Aircross.
- Hyundai Verna facelift expected by August 2020.
- Tata Gravitas – a 7-seater Harrier expected by February 2020.
- Skoda Octavia RS with 245PS expected to make a reappearance in India.