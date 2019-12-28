#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Overdrive: Most awaited car launches of 2020

Updated : December 28, 2019 03:55 PM IST

In this episode of Overdrive, CNBC-TV18 brings you the list of most awaited car launches for the year 2020.

  • One of the biggest launches for 2020 will begin with Hyundai Aura.

  • Kia Carnival is expected to launch at Auto Expo 2020.

  • Hyundai Creta is expected to unveil at the Auto Expo 2020.

  • Audi Q8 will launch on January 15, 2020.

  • Mercedes Benz GLE will be India in January 2020.

  • Volkswagen has been silent for quite a while but 2020 will see a lot of action from the German giant.

  • Finally, one of the most awaited cars for 2020 is going to be the Citroen C5 Aircross.

  • Hyundai Verna facelift expected by August 2020.

  • Tata Gravitas – a 7-seater Harrier expected by February 2020.

  • Skoda Octavia RS with 245PS expected to make a reappearance in India.
