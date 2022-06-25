Cross
Overdrive: India assembled Mercedes-Maybach S-Class' exclusive look

Overdrive: India assembled Mercedes-Maybach S-Class' exclusive look

IST (Published)
Overdrive brings an exclusive look of the Mercedes Maybach S-Class assembled in India. Also, find out what has changed in the latest generation Hyundai Venue

There is something truly magical about seeing a car being put together on an assembly line and when that car is as exclusive as a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and only a few technicians are allowed on the assembly line to see this luxurious car being put together in India is simply enchanting.
With the Venue, Hyundai became the first manufacturer to offer the connected tech in the mass market compact SUV space and it has been three years since the manufacturer launched this car in India and there is finally a makeover. Overdrive checks what has changed.
For the entire show, watch the accompanying video
