Overdrive takes a look at all the electric vehicle (EV) concepts from Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) showcased on Independence Day and takes a drive in the newly launched Hyundai Tucson.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has had very interesting product launches every year on Independence Day but this year they have gone all out by launching two new electric sub-brands. The SUVs will be hitting the market between 2024 and 2026 and it is time for Overdrive to check out the INGLO platform that these SUVs will be based on and also takes a look at the concepts.

Overdrive also gets a closer look at the new XUV.e9 concept and also the battery electric vehicles, the sportier range of the EV from M&M.

Test Ride

The Hyundai Tucson has been around for nearly two decades but it has not managed to garner that much success. However, the 2022 version of the Tucson now comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) feature. Should you go out and buy one? Overdrive’s Bertrand D’Souza has the answer.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video